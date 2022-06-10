Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) PT Lowered to $4.50

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KIND. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextdoor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 7.00.

NYSE:KIND opened at 3.39 on Thursday. Nextdoor has a one year low of 2.47 and a one year high of 18.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of 6.09.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.05. The firm had revenue of 51.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 48.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Nextdoor will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David L. Sze bought 2,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 3.13 per share, for a total transaction of 6,416,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,845,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 5,774,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Sze bought 2,175,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 3.35 per share, with a total value of 7,287,985.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,802,966 shares in the company, valued at 12,739,936.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,837,072 shares of company stock worth $19,425,502 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bond Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $41,674,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nextdoor by 19.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,707,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,527 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Nextdoor by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,945,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth $42,240,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Nextdoor during the first quarter worth $23,016,000.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

