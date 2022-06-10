Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Dennis Miller Sells 4,989 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $859,754.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $280,036.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $171.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $192.84.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 272,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,356,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 577.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

