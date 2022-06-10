Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NMRK. Wolfe Research cut Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 277,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.83 per share, with a total value of $2,999,910.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,019,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,850,470.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 912.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. Newmark Group has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.43%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

