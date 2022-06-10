New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,975 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 119,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 112,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,378,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.95. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

