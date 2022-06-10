New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.37–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $913.87 million.New Relic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.38–$0.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.09.

NEWR stock traded down $2.44 on Friday, reaching $47.06. 8,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,712. New Relic has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.41.

In other New Relic news, insider Steve Hurn sold 4,642 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $327,353.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,681.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 3,472 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $244,671.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,441,832. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in New Relic by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in New Relic by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in New Relic by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

