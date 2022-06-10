Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,868 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $58,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 643 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $8.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.14. 206,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,195,763. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.77 and its 200-day moving average is $394.73. The stock has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Citigroup decreased their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.05.

Netflix Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.