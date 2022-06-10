NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 916,981 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,812 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $84,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $140,587,000 after purchasing an additional 996,785 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 3,085.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,377,000 after purchasing an additional 656,797 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 860,502 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,239,000 after acquiring an additional 516,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $924,667,000 after acquiring an additional 407,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $428,905,000 after acquiring an additional 346,033 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $67.77 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.58 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.10.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $320,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,858,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,124,859. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

