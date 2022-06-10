Needham & Company LLC Lowers Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Price Target to $5.00

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MREO has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MREO opened at $0.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. Mereo BioPharma Group has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,098,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 42.7% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 370,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

