NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Hits $3.21 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and $311.79 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.53 or 0.00015533 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00076985 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00038884 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.43 or 0.00196831 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008218 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 708,366,934 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.