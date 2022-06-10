nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells $1,420,400.00 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,420,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,576.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NCNO opened at $34.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $79.43.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on NCNO shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.26.
About nCino (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
Further Reading
