Nautilus Marine Services (LON:NAUT) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Nautilus Marine Services PLC (LON:NAUT – Get Rating) shot up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.79 ($0.01). 388,002 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 187,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.79. The firm has a market cap of £416,894.46 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03.
About Nautilus Marine Services (LON:NAUT)
