National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

NASDAQ:EYE traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $26.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,095. National Vision has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.10.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.38 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 5.55%. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered National Vision from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.60.

In related news, Director Virginia A. Hepner bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at $323,637.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jared Brandman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,697 shares in the company, valued at $434,705.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

