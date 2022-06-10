MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) Insider Brett Morgan Purchases 4,250 Shares

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS – Get Rating) insider Brett Morgan acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.60 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,550.00 ($14,064.75).

About MyState (Get Rating)

MyState Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, trustee, and managed fund products and services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers personal and commercial lending, mortgage lending, savings and investment products, wealth management services, and insurance products under MyState Bank brand.

