Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $123,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,980 shares in the company, valued at $654,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,906,000 after buying an additional 113,042 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,316,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,332,000 after buying an additional 64,554 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after buying an additional 770,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,727,000 after purchasing an additional 115,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,759,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,531,000 after purchasing an additional 269,887 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

