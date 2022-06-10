Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) CEO Gregory Q. Brown Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $214.25 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.24 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.32 and its 200 day moving average is $234.17. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after buying an additional 1,279,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,891,960,000 after buying an additional 616,253 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,627,000 after buying an additional 1,322,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,436,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,026,120,000 after buying an additional 234,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $844,840,000 after buying an additional 120,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.36.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

