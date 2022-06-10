Moonriver (MOVR) Price Tops $18.75 on Major Exchanges

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for about $18.75 or 0.00064275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a total market cap of $87.06 million and approximately $9.11 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.72 or 0.00334932 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 191.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00029939 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00435397 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,360,817 coins and its circulating supply is 4,642,638 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

