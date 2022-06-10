Monero Classic (XMC) Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $6.23 million and approximately $4,141.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.81 or 0.00604301 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000241 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000194 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

