Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Major Shareholder Sells $65,050.40 in Stock

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 20,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $65,050.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 960,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.78. 738,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,346. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. Momentus Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $14.69.

Get Momentus alerts:

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Momentus Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Momentus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Momentus from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Momentus by 122.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,743,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,753,000 after buying an additional 1,510,285 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Momentus by 1,648.5% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 569,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 537,004 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentus during the first quarter worth about $758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Momentus by 57.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 123,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Momentus by 166.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 95,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 59,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Momentus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Momentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.