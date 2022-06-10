Mohr Growth ETF (BATS:MOHR) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Mohr Growth ETF (BATS:MOHR – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.56 and last traded at $21.56. 20,388 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.63.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mohr Growth ETF (MOHR)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
Receive News & Ratings for Mohr Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohr Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.