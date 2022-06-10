Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Now Covered by Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Modiv in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.
MDV stock opened at $16.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.70. Modiv has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99.
In related news, CEO Aaron Scott Halfacre bought 8,048 shares of Modiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $142,047.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,864 shares of company stock valued at $192,444.
About Modiv (Get Rating)
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
