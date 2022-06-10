Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Stock Price Up 1%

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.07 and last traded at $35.53. Approximately 612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitsubishi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.45.

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment is involved in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development, as well as liquified natural gas businesses.

