Mithril (MITH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.05 Million

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $18.95 million and $4.05 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

