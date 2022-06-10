Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.52. 872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,957. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Mission Produce has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11.

AVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Mission Produce to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Mission Produce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 21.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

