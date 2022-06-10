Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Mission Produce’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AVO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.45. 1,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,957. Mission Produce has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mission Produce by 49.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Mission Produce by 3,991.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mission Produce by 431.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Mission Produce by 49.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mission Produce by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Mission Produce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Mission Produce to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

