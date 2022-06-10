Minter Network Price Tops $0.0012 (BIP)

Minter Network (BIP) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 77.2% against the dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $7.11 million and $3,876.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 5,779,718,339 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

