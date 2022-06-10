Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NERV. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $0.39 on Monday. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73. The company has a market cap of $16.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 58,202 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 19,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 43,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 99,141 shares in the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

