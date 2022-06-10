MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Hits $2.70 on Major Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $29.23 million and approximately $2,762.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for $2.70 or 0.00009175 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00186224 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004388 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001164 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.98 or 0.00330132 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,842,844 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

