MimbleWimbleCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,762.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 10th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.70 or 0.00009175 BTC on exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $29.23 million and $2,762.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00186224 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004388 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001164 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.98 or 0.00330132 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,842,844 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

