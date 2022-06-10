Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.24-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.94 billion-$52.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.87 billion.

MSFT opened at $264.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.48 and a 200 day moving average of $299.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $246.44 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $353.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its stake in Microsoft by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

