Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Citigroup

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.12.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $66.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,049,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,414,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,114 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,551,295,000 after purchasing an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

