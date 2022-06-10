Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond trimmed its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,416 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,414,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,114 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,274,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,207,253,000 after acquiring an additional 883,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Micron Technology by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554,989 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,812,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,404,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,685 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,952,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,044,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.12.

MU stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.76.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.03%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

