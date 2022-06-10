MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 880,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,910 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $42,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WFC traded down $2.40 on Friday, reaching $40.27. 849,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,137,244. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $40.74 and a one year high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.03.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

