MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 6,937 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,494 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,937 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $31,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $4.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,384,709. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.33 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

