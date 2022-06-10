MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 17,999 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 17,999 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $54,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.65, for a total transaction of $466,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,366,290 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $9.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,552,382. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.54 and a 200-day moving average of $212.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $176.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.80.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

