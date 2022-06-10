MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 14,962 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,962 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $46,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Danaher by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 196,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,632,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Danaher by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 78,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,711,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 17,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DHR traded down $6.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.25. The company had a trading volume of 33,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,338. The company has a market capitalization of $183.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.16. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.93.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

