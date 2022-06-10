MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $68.87 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.3% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $68,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after acquiring an additional 259,715 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $446,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $12.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $336.10. 69,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,088. The firm has a market cap of $326.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $351.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

