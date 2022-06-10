MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $38.46 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,462 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $38,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 122,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 257,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,466,000 after buying an additional 33,546 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 78,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $5,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.40. The stock had a trading volume of 87,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,708. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $160.50 and a one year high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.16.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

