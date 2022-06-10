MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $189.93 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,727 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.9% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $189,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $903.00.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $32.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $686.26. 792,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,092,780. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $857.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $929.16. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $593.50 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $710.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.