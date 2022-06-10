MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,415 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $49,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVX traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,011,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $343.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.71. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.32.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

