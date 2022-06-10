MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $29,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in American Tower by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.29.

Shares of AMT traded down $6.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.16. The stock had a trading volume of 33,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $115.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.88. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.43 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.89%.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.