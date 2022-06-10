MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.5% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $96,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 284,033 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $117,877,000 after purchasing an additional 46,835 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.95.

Shares of HD traded down $8.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.49. 86,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,507,860. The firm has a market cap of $299.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.77. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

