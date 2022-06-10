Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.30

Shares of Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01). Metals Exploration shares last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,585,232 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,078.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of £21.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.29.
Metals Exploration Company Profile (LON:MTL)
See Also
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Metals Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.