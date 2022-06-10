Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s 5th Largest Position

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,604,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 66,356 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.8% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $539,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $180.50 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.96.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,112 shares of company stock worth $9,283,967. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

