Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MACK stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.06 million, a P/E ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $7.41.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary L. Crocker bought 5,000 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 115,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders acquired 18,184 shares of company stock valued at $107,681 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MACK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

