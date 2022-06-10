Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Receives $31.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTOR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meritor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Meritor alerts:

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.40. Meritor has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $36.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.93.

Meritor ( NYSE:MTOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Meritor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritor will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritor news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $356,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,083.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Meritor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Meritor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Meritor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Meritor by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Meritor by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritor (Get Rating)

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.