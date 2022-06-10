MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

MEIP has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $83.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 62.40% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. Analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $32,977,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 177,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 476,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,449,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 653,299 shares in the last quarter. 60.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

