MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) Stock Price Down 10.7%

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.25. Approximately 5,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 8,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.21% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Relaxation Salon and Digital Preventative Healthcare. The Relaxation Salon segment owns and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.

