MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.74

Shares of MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.74 and traded as high as C$18.25. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$18.24, with a volume of 34,947 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$573.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as engages in the real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

