Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, "Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and automotive parts. It products include trucks, engines, transmission parts, machine tools and materials for casting. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Europe and Other Areas. Mazda Motor Corp. is headquartered in Aki-gun, Japan."

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Mazda Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mazda Motor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

OTCMKTS:MZDAY opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. Mazda Motor has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $4.98.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

