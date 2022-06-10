Maxcoin Market Cap Tops $125,137.67 (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $125,137.67 and $2.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,048.18 or 0.99843812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00028297 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00186772 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00082907 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00111848 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00177232 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000186 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.